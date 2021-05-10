Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Mon. May 10th, 2021

In Hour 2, the Children’s Health Coalition says our kids need to be at the forefront of Ontario’s reopening plan. They argue our schools need to be open. Kimberly Moran joins Kristy Cameron to explain further. Meantime, local businesses are encouraged about potential access to rapid COVID-19 testing. Does that mean they are any closer to reopening? As the vaccine rollout continues, more people in our province are eligible to receive the shot this week. We bring in Dr. Isaac Bogoch for the latest.