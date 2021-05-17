Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Mon. May 17th, 2021

Multiple provinces in Canada have suspended the first doses of AstraZeneca. Ontario made the decision to do so last week. Over the past few days, an AstraZeneca-Oxford developer has blasted our country’s approach, fearing it will cost lives. Meantime, CTV News has learned that Major-General Dany Fortin is facing a sexual misconduct claim, an allegation that dates back more than 30 years. Fortin has been the public face of Canada’s vaccine rollout since November 2020.