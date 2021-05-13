Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 13th, 2021

On a cold January afternoon in 2019, Marcie Stevens was riding on an OC Transpo double-decker bus that was approaching Westboro Station. The bus suddenly crashed, leaving three people dead. Several others, including Marcie, were badly injured. On Sunday, she is walking as part of Ottawa Race Weekend in an effort to raise money for the Ottawa Hospital. When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, could we be mixing and matching vaccines when it’s time to deliver secondary shots? The debate begins later in Hour 2.