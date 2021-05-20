Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 20th, 2021

In Hour 2, we take you to Queen’s Park for a pivotal announcement. Premier Doug Ford is announcing a new reopening plan for Ontario. This piece of news comes days before the start of the Victoria Day long weekend, and just under two weeks before the stay-at-home order expires. The first big step forward includes outdoor gatherings of 10 people, outdoor dining, outdoor fitness, day camps, and camping. As for non-essential retail, those stores will operate at 15 percent capacity.