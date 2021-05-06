Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 6th, 2021

Let’s take a snapshot of the pandemic in our city. Canada’s Capital saw 106 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as a key indicator of the virus dropped to its lowest level since early-April. Two new deaths have also been reported by OPH. As more people get vaccinated, Ontario is loosening pandemic restrictions on long-term care homes. We get the latest information in Hour 2. In the early stages of the pandemic, there was a big increase in people adopting pets. One year later, there is an increase in people trying to give them back.