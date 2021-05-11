Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 11th, 2021

One by one, Canadians are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, as we try to recover from the pandemic. Not everyone is eager to get the shot. Some are hesitant. Others don’t want the shot at all. How do you talk to someone who is vaccine-hesitant? A group of people have banned together to assemble pop-up vaccination clinics. As we discover in Hour 2, a lot them are being spotted in high-risk neighbourhoods. In Hollywood, the pressure is mounting on the group behind the Golden Globes to act on diversity reforms. This comes after NBC announced it won’t air the annual ceremony in 2022.