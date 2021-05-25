Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 25th, 2021

Photo services, even in outdoor settings, are not permitted in Ontario. This comes as the Doug Ford government tries to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and slowly reopen the economy. This decision has left independent photographers frustrated. They argue it doesn’t make any sense to allow outdoor gatherings of five people, while technically shutting down a photographer’s ability to take engagement photos in a park. We have more on the complex webs that have been weaved in Hour 2. Meantime, in municipal politics, the Councillor Chiarelli saga continues. CTV’s John Crupi explains the latest chapter.