Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 4th, 2021

A COVID-19 outbreak at an aerospace company in Renfrew has raised cause for concern at the local health unit. They are growing worried about positive cases in workplaces. Dr. Robert Cushman stops by with the latest in Hour 2. An Ottawa parent is asking the Ottawa Public Library to remove a book from its shelves, arguing it is misguided and hateful towards transgender people. Should it be removed from the shelves? In the United States, a Utah woman is recovering after giving birth on a flight to Hawaii.