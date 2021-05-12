Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Wed. May 12th, 2021

We have heard the possibilities of a one-dose summer in Canada. Ontario, however, still has a long hill to climb before we get there. Could the AstraZeneca cancellations provide a major roadblock? Justin Bates, the CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, stops by. What other factors do we need to keep in mind before reopening? Dr. Peter Juni, the Co-Chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, joins Kristy Cameron in Hour 2.