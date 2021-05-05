Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Wed. May 5th, 2021

Dr. James Kellner, a member of Canada’s COVID-19 Immunization Task Force, is based in Alberta. That province is getting hammered by the pandemic. A few weeks ago, vaccines were approved for high-risk residents between the ages of 12 to 15. How has that played out so far? We try to get some answers in Hour 2. If students are allowed to return to the classroom this year, in-person learning likely won’t happen until June. In a normal year, classes are dismissed in the final week of that month. Is a return to in-person learning before September worth it? Also, we ask you whether or not you keep your kids' teeth.