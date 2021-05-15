Hour 3 of CFRA Live for Sat. May 15th, 2021

In Hour 3, we get the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic from Peter Juni, the Co-Chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table. Ontario golf courses will not be allowed to reopen for the remainder of the province’s stay-at-home order. Those measures, by the way, have been extended to the opening days of June. Meantime, businesses in Brockville and Kemptville are facing new challenges when it comes to hiring new employees during the new normal.