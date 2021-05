Hour 3 of CFRA Live for Sat. May 22nd, 2021

Could we be seeing a Code Pink mental health crisis in kids? What are the warning signs we need to look out for? Stephanie Mitton, the Government Relations Advisor for Children First Canada, stops by in Hour 3. Before we wrap up the show, we get the latest snapshot on the pandemic in our city. What are the chances we could see a reopening of schools before July?