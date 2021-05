Hour 3 of CFRA Live for Sun. May 16th, 2021

We could be seeing an overlap between lockdown agitators and hate groups. Some say this scenario is a threat to us all. Bernie Farber, the Chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, stops by in Hour 3. On a lighter note, a group is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also finding the time to support up-and-coming artists in the Nation’s Capital.