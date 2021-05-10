Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Mon. May 10th, 2021

Who will be subject to discoverability regulations under Bill C-10? Will it be personalities with large followings? What is the exact threshold? In Hour 3, our Political Heat panelists convene to break down the biggest headlines of the week. The country of India has been generating a lot of buzz, and it is not for the right reasons. A variant of COVID-19, which was first spotted in India, has been designated as a global concern by the World Health Organization. Ajay Bisaria, the High Commissioner of India to Canada, joins the show to discuss further.