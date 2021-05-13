Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 13th, 2021

Canada’s Ethics Commissioner finds that Prime Minister Trudeau didn’t break the ethics rules in the WE Charity scandal. Bill Morneau, Canada’s Finance Minister at the time, did do something wrong. In the previous hour, longtime politician and former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair delivered his thoughts. In Hour 3, Andrew Pinsent speaks to NDP Ethics Critic Charlie Angus. Ontario says the stay-at-home measures will remain in place for another few weeks. Golf course owners have been asking the government to let them reopen. How are they reacting after Thursday’s decision?