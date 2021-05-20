Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 20th, 2021

Ontario has unveiled a reopening roadmap, a plan that includes 3 steps. We will reach Step 1 on June 14 and there will be at least 21 days between steps. Thursday’s announcement, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, is not the news that most small business owners were praying for. Infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness delivers his thoughts in Hour 3. Despite the COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction, the hopes and dreams of hosting live events will have to wait. Mayor Watson’s annual Canada Day celebration for seniors has been cancelled due to the pandemic. What does our national celebration look like heading into July 1?