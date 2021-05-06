Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 6th, 2021

The Shepherds of Good Hope says they have teamed up with a Stittsville singer-songwriter to spread awareness of homelessness. Kathleen Edwards joins Kristy Cameron in Hour 3. On Thursday, Peel Region opened up COVID vaccinations to everyone 18-and-older. They are aiming to give doses to 75 percent of the community by the end of May. On a completely different note, is the government trying to regulate the videos you post?