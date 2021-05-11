Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 11th, 2021

A report into long-term care homes has been released by the Canadian Military. Dr. Amrit Arya delivers his reaction to their findings in Hour 3. Meanwhile, Alberta has stopped administering the initial doses of AstraZeneca, except in limited cases. They are the first province in Canada to make this decision. Ontario announced this afternoon that it will pause the rollout of the first AstraZeneca dose as well.