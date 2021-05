Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 18th, 2021

Pet adoptions increased in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, pet returns have gone up. How are veterinary offices dealing with these changing times? We shift to more serious matters in the back-half of Hour 3. An Ottawa woman is begging the Canadian government to help get her three young children out of Gaza. This comes as the bloodshed continues to mount in that country.