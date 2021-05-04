Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 4th, 2021

Andrea Horwath argues that Minister Fullerton knew there was no iron ring around the province’s long-term care homes. The leader of Ontario’s NDP says Fullerton’s job was to protect seniors in those facilities, a task that she failed and a consequence that requires resignation. Horwath joins Kristy Cameron in Hour 3. In Quebec, we saw the lowest daily case count in six weeks. Meantime, on a much lighter note, we got our first look at the design plan for the Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus.