Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Wed. May 12th, 2021

Here in Ottawa, door-to-door vaccines are being offered to the city’s most vulnerable residents. Kelli Tonner, the Executive Director of South East Ottawa Community Health Centre, explains further. In Hour 3, we welcome our Municipal Heat panelists, who gather every week and react to the biggest city stories. Meantime, an Ontario man travelled to India with the hopes of adopting a baby girl. He is now stuck there, and looking for a way home.