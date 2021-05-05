Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Wed. May 5th, 2021

One day after Ottawa Public Health reported the lowest single-day case count in six weeks, 141 additional cases were reported on Wednesday. Two more people have died from the virus. When it comes to plateauing the third wave, and the current stages of the vaccine rollout, how is our city faring right now? Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng stops by in Hour 3. Meantime, an extension on virtual learning practices in schools has drawn concerns from teachers, students, and families. Here to speak about that is Sam Hammond, the President of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario.