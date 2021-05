Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Fri. May 14th, 2021

Ottawa Public Health says 116 people in our city tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. One person also died from the virus. For the fifth straight day, the province of Ontario racked up under 3,000 new cases. Kristy Cameron breaks down the latest numbers in Hour 4. On a lighter note, do you want to stream some movies this weekend? Matt Demers has a few ideas in store.