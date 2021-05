Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Fri. May 21st, 2021

Canada’s Capital recorded 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with six additional deaths linked to the virus. Meantime, when it comes to the vaccine rollout, Ontario plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine as a second dose. Kristy Cameron has the latest in Hour 4. On a lighter note, do you want some fresh movie content to sip from over the long weekend? Matt Demers has a few suggestions.