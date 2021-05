Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Fri. May 7th, 2021

Canada’s Capital has recorded over 25,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. On Friday, our city recorded 110 new cases of the virus, along with one new death. Kristy Cameron breaks down the latest numbers in Hour 4. On a lighter note, do you want some movies to stream this weekend? Matt Demers has a few ideas! Plus, it might be time for him to pay up his Oscars bet.