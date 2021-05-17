Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Mon. May 17th, 2021

For a third straight day, Canada’s Capital recorded double-digit cases. Ottawa Public Health reported 77 new cases on Monday, along with one new death. Our testing positivity rate is now at 5.3 percent, down from 6.5 percent. And now, the number of eligible recipients for COVID vaccines is going up again. Kristy Cameron breaks down the numbers in Hour 4. If we continue to see progress, do we have enough time to reopen schools before the year ends in July?