Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 20th, 2021

A few days after a proposed $2.9 million tax break for a new Porsche dealership in Vanier created a division of opinions, a pair of Ottawa city councillors are revving up the opposition. They argue that the plan will not help residents, nor will it spur economic activity for small businesses, during these trying times. Catherine McKenney, the councillor for Somerset Ward, joins Kristy Cameron in Hour 4. Plus, we take a snapshot of the pandemic in Canada’s Capital. We saw 89 new cases in our city on Thursday, marking the fifth time in six days we have seen double-digit case counts.