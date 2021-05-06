Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. May 6th, 2021

Doctors from other areas of Canada are coming to Ontario to help the province fight against COVID-19. Dr. Arthur Rideout, who is based in Newfoundland, is one of them. He joins the program in Hour 4. Meanwhile, as Canadians continue to stay at home during the pandemic, a virtual museum aims to document artifacts that represent the isolation we have experienced in the past 14 months. Plus, we end the show with another entertaining edition of Confession Thursday!