Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 11th, 2021

Let’s take a snapshot of the pandemic in our city. Ottawa Public Health reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily case count since March 23. Sadly, two new deaths were announced in Canada’s Capital, one of which was a woman in her twenties. She is the youngest Ottawa resident to die from the virus. Kristy Cameron breaks down the numbers in Hour 4. Plus, a restaurant in Kemptville has shut down following COVID ‘mask burning party’ charges.