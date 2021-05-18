Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 18th, 2021

It was a big day for Canada’s Capital, and another sign we are flattening the curve. Ottawa saw the lowest daily case count of COVID-19 in 10 weeks. Back on March 9, we saw 40 new cases. On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health recorded 50 new cases of the virus, along with two new deaths and 107 newly resolved cases. Kristy Cameron breaks down the latest numbers in Hour 4. Plus, we try to lighten things up with a water-cooler debate question. If you quit your job and jumped into a totally different field, what would that mystery profession be?