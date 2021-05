Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 25th, 2021

Canada’s Capital saw 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This follows 43 new cases on Monday, 97 new cases on Sunday, and 78 new cases on Saturday. And while we did see less than 50 cases for two straight days, we also saw 7 new deaths linked to the virus in a single day over the long weekend. We break down the latest numbers in Hour 4.