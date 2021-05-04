Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Tues. May 4th, 2021

Tuesday was a big day for Ottawa in the fight against COVID-19. For the first time since March, we saw double-digit cases in our city, instead of the usual triple-digit numbers that became so common. Ottawa added 94 new cases. Sadly, our city also added five new deaths. Kristy Cameron brings you the latest numbers in Hour 4. Meantime, Ontario’s Education Minster says online learning will be an option for the entire 2021-2022 school year.