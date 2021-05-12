Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Wed. May 12th, 2021

Canada’s Capital reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with one new death. That is in the triple-digits, but not nearly as bad compared to April’s daily numbers. Ontario is also doing better, as the province saw 2,320 new cases of the virus. Kristy Cameron breaks it all down. As other countries push forward with the idea of at-home COVID testing, Health Canada has been silent on the matter. Stopping by to talk about this in Hour 4 is Dr. Kevin Schwartz.