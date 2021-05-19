Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Wed. May 19th, 2021

On Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health recorded 107 new cases of COVID-19 in our city, along with one new death. This comes one day after Canada’s Capital posted its lowest single-day case count in almost two full months. Kristy Cameron takes a local snapshot of the pandemic in Hour 4. Meantime, things are also looking better for Ontario as a whole. If the Doug Ford government decides to remove the stay-at-home order within the next few weeks, what type of reopening could we see? Do we go with a province-wide plan? If we do, will we see people travelling to hotspot areas?