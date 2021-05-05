Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Wed. May 5th, 2021

So far, we don’t have a made-in-Canada COVID vaccine at our disposal. However, on Wednesday, our country did something that hasn’t been done by any other country: Approve a vaccine for kids aged 12 to 15. This comes after Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in these age groups. Kristy Cameron outlines everything you need to know. Later in Hour 4, we open up the debate floor with a study from McMaster in hand. It says schools should allow students to bring in peanut products, while also stocking up on EpiPens in case of allergic reactions. Where do you stand on this proposal?