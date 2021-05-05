Is this the first time in NHL history a team is calling out the league? Trending Today with Matt Harris.

Is this the first time in NHL history a team is calling out the league? Trending Today with Matt Harris talks about the recent incident in the NHL where Tom Wilson only received a 5 thousand dollar fine due to his recent actions in a game Monday night against the Rangers. The New York Rangers are calling for the NHL to do more.