LISTEN NOW: 'A bottle from the Titanic could end up on North American shores'

A letter washed up on shore in Canada may have been written by a 12-year-old girl who died on the Titanic. Nicolas Beaudry, a history and archaeology professor in Quebec, tells Evan it was written just days before the ship sank. But the mystery remains: could a bottle thrown off a ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean actually make its way to New Brunswick?