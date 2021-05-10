LISTEN NOW: 'The government has misread the public's appetite for this kind of regulation'

A day after suggesting that under Bill C-10, the Canadian Radio-television and telecommunications Commission (CRTC) could impose discoverability regulations on those who have a large-enough following online, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault is now backtracking on his comments. Dr. Michael Geist, the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law, chats with Evan about the minister's comments.