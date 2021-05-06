Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Could mixing two different vaccines be more beneficial? "

With some Canadians who have received one dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine questioning whether they should get the second dose, Health Canada says it is not examining whether that second dose could come from another vaccine maker. But Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says that could change as early as next week. Kelly McNagny, an immunologist at the University of British Columbia, says mixing and matching vaccines is a viable way to proceed because m-R-N-A vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna work essentially the same way as viral-vector vaccines manufactured by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.