    Dementia, Alzheimer's most common comorbidities associated with COVID-19 deaths: StatCan says. WE find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA   Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA. 

