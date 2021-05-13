iHeartRadio
Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "New study says it's safe to mix vaccines?"

    Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "New study says it's safe to mix vaccines?"


    Mixing Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines causes more reactions, no safety concerns: U.K. Study finds.  Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin.  Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA   Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA. 

