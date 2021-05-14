Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Scientists challenge vaccine-makers’ claim that we need a COVID-19 booster shot?"

Scientists challenge vaccine-makers’ claim that we need a COVID-19 booster shot. We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.