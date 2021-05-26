Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "Should we be vaccinating children under 17 to help protect adults?"

Is vaccinated children a smart idea with the India variant in the mix, or would it be smarter to give those dosages to adults to give them a second shot. We find out all the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.