Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "The NACI says people need to make an informed choice?"

NACI says people need to make an "informed choice" as to whether they would prefer to get vaccinated sooner with a Janssen or AstraZeneca, or wait to receive the mRNA vaccine.