Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin "The Pfizer vaccine isn’t as effective with people who have certain underline health conditions? "

The Pfizer vaccine isn’t as effective with people who have certain underline health conditions? We talk to Dr. Barry Dworkin on Medical Myth Busting to find out all the facts and why it is so important to get vaccinated. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday at 6:50 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.