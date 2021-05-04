Ottawa At Work - Dr. Abdu Sharkawy interview "Some patients have refused the AstraZenca vaccine and now they're in the ICU"

Some patients have turned down the AstraZenca vaccine and now they're in the ICU NACI advice on 'preferred vaccines' for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger GUEST: Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, CTV Infectious Diseases Specialist