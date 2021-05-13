Ottawa At Work - Dr. Chris Labos Interview "Canada could be mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines by the summer?"

Canada could be mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines by the summer: Tam - PLUS - One dose of Pfizer plus one dose of AstraZeneca safe, but more mild side-effects reported: study GUEST: Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and medical writer with a degree in epidemiology