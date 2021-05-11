Ottawa At Work - Dr. Michael Warner Interview "Is the worst of the third wave finally behind us?"

Ottawa case numbers are under 100 for the second straight day and Ontario is at 2000. Is the worst of the third wave finally behind us, and could we see a regional reopening? Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA