Ottawa At Work - Dr. Paul Roumeliotis "Is the worst behind us or should we be concerned with the India variant?"

How does Dr. Paul feel about the reopening schedule that Ontario is on, is it too slow? And what can we expect from the next few weeks in terms of vaccine rollout? Could we potentially move up second doses, as Quebec is expected to do? GUEST: Dr. Paul Roumeliotis - Medical Officer of Health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and Chair of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA