Ottawa At Work - Dr. Raywat Deonandan Interview "Ontario dropping eligibly to 18+ for vaccine booking tomorrow?"

Tomorrow the provincial vaccine booking portal will allow 18+ for eligibility to book a vaccine. Graham Richardson speaks with Dr. Raywat Deonandon about the new eligibility for booking. Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA